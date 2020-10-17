Paul Heyman took to Twitter earlier today to comment on Jey Uso’s attack on Universal Champion Roman Reigns on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Heyman writes, “The pain Roman Reigns is feeling is called ‘heartbreak,'” Heyman wrote. “Jey Uso has broken the heart of the man who feeds the entire family. This is not going to end well. #HIAC 10/25/20. There will be consequences!”

NXT UK star Dave Mastiff has revealed on Instagram that he is engaged to be married. On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.