Paul Heyman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s edition of NXT, where he will be accompanying Bron Breakker for his matchup against Carmelo Hayes, who will have John Cena in his corner.

When asked about Cena potentially joining The Bloodline the Wise-Man stated that the former 16-time world champion would have to get comfortable being the fifth billed name for the popular WWE faction.

John Cena is so comfortable in his righteousness that he would never be able to live with himself knowing the compromise of conscience that would be necessary to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline. Besides that, he is a highly intelligent and savvy self-promoter. Cena could never accept that, in The Bloodline, he’d be number two behind Roman Reigns, if not number three behind Roman Reigns and Solo–if not number four behind Roman Reigns, Solo, and Jimmy Uso–if not number five behind Roman Reigns, Solo, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman.

While Heyman still believes Cena is a huge attraction he is not shy of calling him #2 behind The Bloodline.

Cena is an enormous attraction. He’s also smart. He knows he’ll always be positioned as number-one on the marquee against us, but never with us.

Elsewhere in the interview, Heyman spoke about Hayes and Breakker and called them the future of the pro wrestling industry. You can read about that here.