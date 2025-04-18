Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have both been generating major media attention lately, following a recent Vanity Fair profile on Reigns that touched on his political views and potential career moves outside WWE.

While many headlines centered around Reigns’ support of former President Donald Trump, a notable portion of the profile focused on his aspirations beyond the ring. Reigns shared that he’s looking to transition into less physical entertainment roles once his in-ring career winds down.

Following the article’s release, FOX News caught up with Paul Heyman, who explained that Hollywood interest in him and Reigns isn’t a new development.

“I would also suggest, in the limited space that media is provided to tell the tale of the quotes that they are given, that a lot of people are missing part of the story, which is this is nothing new,” Heyman said. “Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been offered roles, projects, films, TV series, reality shows for the past several years.”

Heyman added that he is regularly approached with major opportunities.

“I can show you my phone right now, and there are people begging to fly up from Hollywood to take in a meeting either before or after WrestleMania about directing films, writing films, this project,” he said. “And I’m not knocking indie films — I’m a big fan of indie films — but I’m not talking $1-2 million budgets. I’m talking real, substantial studio budgets. And, because of the schedule and because of commitments, neither one of us have jumped on that.”

As for Reigns, Heyman noted that while he’s clearly interested in expanding into other forms of entertainment, his current WWE contract doesn’t allow the time to pursue such ventures — though that could change in the future.

“So, Roman saying that this is a consideration of his and that it is something that he would like to exploit is nothing new,” Heyman said. “But under the current contract, he doesn’t have the time and the amount of time in a block to pursue such goals. And as he looks at whatever the next deal may be, I’m sure he wants to carve out times that he can now expand his horizons and include that within his annual schedule.”