Paul Heyman spoke with Stephen A. Smith to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how Oba Femi knows he’s great, the possibility of Jade Cargill becoming a ‘Paul Heyman Girl’ and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how Oba Femi is poised, calm and knows he’s great: “He’s poised. He’s calm. He knows it. He knows it, but it’s with no arrogance. He’s not walking around saying, yeah, I know it all. You bitches just bow down and kissed my ass, and it’s not that way. You sit there and you look in his eyes and you realize he’s not nervous. He’s not flinching. It’s not overwhelming to him.”

On how Femi was born to rule: “He calls himself ‘The Ruler’ Oba Femi and that’s exactly what he was born to do. He was born to rule.”

On how he loves to see somebody able to test Brock Lesnar: “I would love someone that I could look at and say, ‘that man can beat Brock Lesnar. That man is bigger than Brock Lesnar, than man is faster than Brock Lesnar (and) that man is a better combat athlete than Brock Lesnar,’ because that’s when Brock Lesnar gets challenged. The problem for Brock Lesnar in life is it’s tough to find a challenge for him. It’s tough to find someone that can make him raise his levels. Yes, Brock Lesnar has lost in life but who amongst us has not suffered a defeat? It’s those that come back. What’s the first lesson you learned when you were a kid and you’re riding a bike? You fall off (and) you get back on. It’s the first thing your parents teach you about riding a bike, same thing in athletics, you can’t win a Super Bowl every year, but if you lose (in) one or two of them, you want it even more the next year. Finally there’s somebody who can push Brock Lesnar and we can see what Brock Lesnar’s limits are. We can see what Brock Lesnar’s limits are. We can see what Brock Lesnar’s capable of because otherwise it’s just Brock Lesnar sitting there going, ‘I’ll just take this guy to Suplex City, I’ll go home, I’ll have a steak.’ But this man, this Oba Femi, the momentum he’s riding, the physicality that he brings, the sheer violence that he now returns to WWE is going to enable us to present the best Brock Lesnar ever.”

On Jade Cargill possibly becoming a ‘Paul Heyman Girl’: “I’m going to continue letting her ride the momentum by herself as a Women’s Champion for all humanity to be proud of. Let her get that solidified into the history books so that when when Jade Cargill unites with Paul Heyman, you are seeing two superpowers of the universe come together instead of Paul Heyman endorsing a talent that at this time is not accepted by the public, though she should be, as a guaranteed first ballot Hall Of Famer.”

WrestleMania 42, featuring Femi vs. Lesnar and Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship, among other high-profile matches, takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.