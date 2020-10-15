Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin at Fox Sports to talk about his pairing with Universal champion Roman Reigns, and how this is merely just the beginning of the Tribal Chief’s epic run. Highlights can be found below.

Says that he and Roman Reigns are quite unappreciated in the sports entertainment world:

We’re very worthy of it. As a matter of fact, I think the praise is understated. I think Roman Reigns and I both continue to be quite unappreciated by the sports, the entertainment and the sports entertainment world. But we’re starting to get there now. I don’t think people understand just how far ahead Roman Reigns is from everybody else. I don’t think people really appreciate how great of a Universal champion Roman Reigns is. I don’t think anyone, besides FOX, understands the enormous box office appeal of Roman Reigns. Which is why Roman Reigns is main eventing the season premiere of FOX this Friday against Braun Strowman. This is part of the convergence of circumstances that led to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appearing together on television, is the fact that Roman Reigns is so remarkably unappreciated. That so many people have taken Roman Reigns for granted over the years and don’t really acknowledge the level of performance that he brings forth in WWE.

Says Reigns is only going to evolve into a more elite performer:

We’re just beginning to scratch the surface of what Roman Reigns is capable of presenting. He returned at the end of August. We’re now in the middle of October. We’re about six weeks into this. Imagine where we’ll be six weeks from now. Imagine where we’ll be six MONTHS from now. We’re just still setting the table for where we’re going to take this persona. We haven’t even broken out of the gate yet. Let alone coming out of the gate blasting. We haven’t even left the gate yet. We’re just dropping hints now as to how far, how progressive, how compelling we can make this persona.

Says his pairing with Roman Reigns has been in the works for years:

No. Absolutely not. First of all, this is something that has been in the works for 8 years. Roman Reigns debuted in WWE as part of The Shield. The Shield debuted in WWE to protect the title reign of CM Punk. And, I believe, it was 8 years ago almost to the day. So, this is something that has been in the works since that moment. The time was just never right to pull the trigger on aligning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. It’s something we’ve thought of, but never the right time to pull the trigger. Then this year came, and it’s a year in which everything in the world changes on a day-to-day basis, and certainly WWE changed on a day-to-day basis. Brock Lesnar’s position changed. Paul Heyman’s position changed. Roman Reigns’ position changed. When that convergence of circumstances happened, and then this opportunity presented itself, it was just time.

Whether Brock Lesnar will be returning soon:

Well, I don’t think about Brock Lesnar. I know about Brock Lesnar. And what I can tell you about Brock Lesnar, I’ve told everyone before, Brock Lesnar does whatever the hell Brock Lesnar wants to do. So, what will Brock Lesnar do in the future? Any-damn-thing he wants to do.

His work as Executive Director of Raw:

Ecstatic. And, obviously, the Chairman of the Board was happy with my work because when Vince McMahon did the quarterly earnings call, and was asked about Paul Heyman, the Chairman of the Board did not say, “Wellllll, he had his tenure, but it was time to do something different.” Or, “Heyman was fine, BUT …” Vince’s only comment was how happy he was with the creativity I brought to the role. So, obviously, the fact that I served at the discretion and the pleasure of the Chairman, remained at the discretion and the pleasure of the Chairman. I enjoyed every single solitary moment I spent as Executive Director of Raw. Including, and especially, the final moments that I spent as Executive Director of Raw. Because we ended it with a smile and a handshake, and an appreciation for each other. There was no bitter falling out. There was no argument. There was no hostility. I’ve been in a hostile situation with the Chairman. It’s a miserable effin’ existence. It wasn’t that way this time. It was an appreciation for each other.

