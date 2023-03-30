Paul Heyman reveals a time when Brock Lesnar walked out on WWE.

The Wiseman appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where he recalled being in Lesnar’s corner when The Beast took on Roman Reigns for the first time at WrestleMania 31.

I was there for his (Roman Reigns’) first WrestleMania main event because it was against Brock Lesnar. I was there for the first promo he had to do about his first WrestleMania main event because it was the night after the blizzard and Brock and I came and I opened it up by shaking his hand and telling him that I’ve known your family longer than you’ve known your own family and then when we finally brought it out into the ring.

While not dwelling on it, Heyman does confirm that Lesnar had walked out on WWE five weeks prior to Mania 31 due to differences with the company, ones that were eventually worked out.

Brock had walked out of WWE five weeks before WrestleMania and we were tasked with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring talking about Roman Reigns’ first WrestleMania main event, just the two of us, which history will now show, these parallels between these two men (Reigns & Cody Rhodes) that carry their family legacies, both from the past and into the future. Cody Rhodes’ first promo with somebody about his first WrestleMania main event was with me.

Neither Lesnar or Reigns won their Mania 31 clash as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank and committed the heist of the century to become WWE Champion.

As for Heyman, he’s been loving his current role working with Reigns and The Bloodline.

