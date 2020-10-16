In an interview with the NY Post, Paul Heyman says that they’ve only just begun with the new heel persona of Roman Reigns. He says that, for now, all they’ve done is removed any of the unbelievable babyface aspects of his character.

I find it very funny how everyone is so quick to jump the gun that we are presenting this purely villainous version of Roman Reigns. The reason why I say that is, we haven’t even scratched the surface of the depths this character can go to. We’re not even out of the gate yet when it comes to that. There’s a long narrative and a fascinating journey ahead. All we’ve done is taken away the kissing babies and smiling into the camera and trying to put smiles on people’s faces of his personality, which a lot of people had trouble buying into from the get-go.

That’s always the responsibility and the obligation of the top star. I think it’s very accurate to say that what you’re seeing now is what they like to call a shoot because you’re seeing the weight and the pressure and the enormous burden that a top star, whether it be in WWE, the NBA, the NHL, the NFL, Major League Baseball, the No. 1 rated series on television, the biggest box office attraction in movies, the pressure and the weight and the burden is enormous on these people. And what you’re seeing is a characterization of someone living with that burden on a moment-by-moment basis and what it can do to you and the addiction that a perfectionist like Roman Reigns will develop over staying at that level above everyone else.