WWE fans have seen several members of The Vision showcase unique styles inside the ring. Bron Breakker has become known for his explosive spears delivered at incredible speed, Bronson Reed flattens opponents with his devastating Tsunami splash, and Logan Paul regularly shocks audiences with high-risk aerial offense. But according to Paul Heyman, another member of the faction may possess a different kind of potential.

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Heyman compared Austin Theory to a young Shawn Michaels during the early years of his career.

“He’s Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers,” Heyman said, prompting fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to repeat the comparison for clarification.

Heyman then elaborated on why he believes Theory has the tools necessary to reach a similar level of success.

“My apologies to Austin Theory if that’s too low of a bar to set for him,” Heyman said. “Why not? If that kid can’t figure out the things that he’s doing wrong and accentuate all the things that he’s already doing right, then please tell me who can.”

According to Heyman, Theory already possesses many of the qualities needed to become a top performer in WWE.

“What doesn’t he have? He has decent size, and he’s only getting bigger. He has tremendous discipline. He’s not one of these guys that is out all night in Europe at the Eurotrash rave in Paris at 4:30 in the morning. He’s in the gym at 4:30 in the morning, and he’s back in the gym as soon as the matches are over.”

Heyman also praised Theory’s work ethic and connection with younger audiences.

“He’s highly intelligent. He speaks to the youth. He looks great, and he can work his balls off.”

The comparison to Michaels is notable given the legendary career Michaels went on to have. During his early years as part of The Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty, Michaels captured tag team gold in both the AWA and NWA before eventually rising to singles superstardom in WWE. Their famous split on Brutus Beefcake’s “Barber Shop” segment, where Michaels superkicked Jannetty through a glass window, became one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history and helped launch Michaels into the next phase of his career.

Heyman believes Theory could follow a similar path if he continues to develop as a performer. According to Heyman, the key for Theory will be finding comfort in his on-screen persona and learning the difference between simply having a strong match and delivering a true “money match.”

“I think he understood that he’s swimming with the sharks from the moment he came back,” Heyman said. “The example was given, we’re throwing you into the deep end of the pool, and if you can’t tread water, let alone swim to your own safety by yourself, we can’t save you.”

Heyman made it clear that being part of The Vision does not guarantee long-term security. Instead, every member of the group is expected to perform at the highest level.

“He understands this is not some charitable gift that he gets to be in division, that he gets to be declared the future.”

Heyman even suggested that Theory could become “untouchable” in WWE if he reaches the level he believes the young star is capable of achieving.

“I will say that’s not a prediction. That’s a spoiler. If he makes it a prediction, he’ll be out of The Vision like that.”

Reports previously indicated that Heyman personally pushed for Theory to join The Vision last year, something Heyman later confirmed. His comments reinforce the belief that WWE sees Theory as a potential future main event star if he continues progressing.

At the moment, however, Heyman himself is off WWE television indefinitely following an attack by Seth Rollins on “WWE Raw.” Meanwhile, Theory and Logan Paul continue dealing with masked attackers, while fellow Vision members Breakker and Reed remain sidelined with legitimate injuries.

Heyman’s comparison highlights how WWE continues to look for its next generation of breakout singles stars. Just as Michaels eventually evolved from a promising tag team wrestler into one of the most influential performers in wrestling history, the company appears hopeful that Theory can eventually make a similar leap if he fully harnesses his potential.

Do you think Austin Theory has what it takes to become a future main event star like Shawn Michaels?