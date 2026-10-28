Paul Heyman isn’t holding back when discussing his complicated relationship with Vince McMahon.

During a new interview with Graham Bensinger for In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the longtime WWE personality offered a candid assessment of his former boss, reflecting on McMahon’s relentless work ethic, ruthless approach to business and the personal battles they experienced throughout their years working together.

Heyman acknowledged having tremendous admiration for McMahon’s accomplishments, but made it clear that he doesn’t necessarily consider the former WWE Chairman a good person.

“No, I don’t think Vince would consider… I don’t think Vince ever considered himself a good man,” Heyman said. “I don’t think he cared about it. I don’t think that was part of his self-judgment. I don’t think he felt he was placed on this planet to be a good man.”

When asked about the best and worst aspects of working alongside McMahon, Heyman explained that the answer was essentially the same: his extraordinary dedication to the business.

“The worst part is just he expects you to keep up with his work ethic and that’s impossible,” Heyman said. “24/7, 365. He didn’t take holidays. He did what everybody in his business will talk about. He missed weddings. He missed funerals. He missed ball games. He missed a lot. He sacrificed.”

Heyman continued by describing McMahon’s work ethic as unlike anything he had encountered throughout his career, while also explaining how that dedication could become overwhelming for those working under him.

“I’ve never met anyone that works as hard as Vince McMahon. And it is both inspiring and it is paralyzing because trying to keep up with him is absolutely impossible.”

According to Heyman, McMahon also had a tendency to continually raise expectations whenever someone demonstrated additional talent or ability.

“It’s the exploitation of your gifts and your knowledge and your ability and your talent that drives him and makes him as successful as he had become,” he said.

Heyman described McMahon as a deeply complicated individual whose childhood experiences helped shape his approach to business and personal relationships.

He pointed to McMahon’s difficult upbringing, his struggles to earn his father’s approval and his determination to create an environment in which he could never be hurt again.

“It’s a fascinating study. It’s overcompensatory behavior,” Heyman explained. “He didn’t like the universe that he was in. So he created his own universe in which no one could ever hurt him.”

The conversation eventually turned to the conflicts between Heyman and McMahon, including what Heyman considers their worst professional disagreement.

That distinction went to WWE’s relaunch of ECW in 2006.

Heyman recalled being informed that he would oversee the revived promotion, only for McMahon to almost immediately begin taking creative authority away from him.

“2006, when he relaunched ECW, told me he was putting me in charge of it and 30 seconds later started stripping me of any authority that I had in controlling or contouring or tailoring or creating the product.”

Heyman believes McMahon’s decision to revive ECW was motivated, at least in part, by his desire to have someone to compete against after WWE had effectively eliminated its major competition.

With ECW historically associated with Heyman’s creative vision, McMahon suddenly had another product he could control while challenging Heyman’s ideas.

“He got off changing ECW on me and it became just such a personal battle that was, one, terrible for the product, terrible for the company, even worse for the audience,” Heyman said. “That was the most miserable six months.”

Asked whether he believes he and McMahon could eventually reconnect, Heyman didn’t rule out the possibility, although he indicated that neither man is particularly concerned about making it happen.

“Right now we’re on different paths in life. So do I think we reconnect? I don’t know. I don’t think about it and I can very much guarantee you neither does he.”

Heyman also addressed the differences between McMahon’s approach to WWE creative and the current system under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

While he described McMahon as a dictator who maintained ultimate control over virtually every creative decision, Heyman praised Levesque for encouraging collaboration and listening to the ideas of others.

“Vince was a dictator. It was his money. It was his money and therefore it’s his show,” Heyman said.

He explained that pitching ideas to McMahon frequently involved attempting to convince him to abandon a vision he had already established, even when McMahon wouldn’t necessarily reveal what that vision was.

“He’s right. He has the right to be wrong. It’s his show,” Heyman said. “Because if you can sell Vince, you can sell the talent. You can sell the lieutenants. And you can sell the audience.”

Heyman then offered a considerably different assessment of Levesque’s leadership style.

“Paul Levesque is not a dictator. He’s a collaborator,” Heyman said. “He’s the best editor I’ve ever worked with in my entire life. Ever.”

He continued by praising Levesque’s willingness to approach creative discussions without predetermined expectations and consider suggestions that differ from his own.

“His vision is to listen to very smart people that have different ideas than he does. So he’s a collaborator the likes of which I’ve never had the pleasure of working with. It’s just a completely different experience.”