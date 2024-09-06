If you ask Paul Heyman, WWE currently has the single greatest female talent roster in the history of pro wrestling.

“The Wise Man” appeared alongside “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns at Bloomberg Power Players of New York on Thursday and explained why this is the case.

“I let the product speak for itself,” Heyman said when asked how WWE can capture the female audience. “We have in WWE right now, what is the equivalent to when the Williams [Venus Williams and Serena Williams] sisters came onto the tennis court. We have the greatest female roster in the history of this industry and they’re not just there for sex and appeal.”

Heyman continued, “They are there because women in the WWE right now are the best. Ronda Rousey came to WWE to display her athletic skills. While doing it, she got a chance to also display her own persona as a character. When Ronda Rousey, who is to MMA what the Williams sisters were to tennis, comes to WWE to do that, it speaks volumes of what we’re doing. The women here are not only magnificent athletes, they have acting chops as well. You won’t find that anywhere else. You either find great actresses or great athletes. Here, you find the marriage of them both.”

