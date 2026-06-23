Paul Heyman is looking back on what he views as one of WWE’s biggest missed opportunities.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet (full episode below), Heyman reflected on his brief on-screen alliance with Cesaro (now known as Claudio Castagnoli) and explained why he believes WWE failed to fully capitalize on the former United States Champion’s immense potential. He also compared Cesaro’s situation to that of Curtis Axel, whose run alongside him never evolved into something bigger.

“Because I don’t think it was meant to work out. I don’t think there was ever an overall grand scheme to move Curtis Axel all the way up the ladder. Curtis Axel filled the need for there to be people around me to feed the CM Punk at the time. It’s the same thing that happened to Cesaro.”

Heyman went on to praise Cesaro’s in-ring ability, noting that virtually every wrestler who shared the ring with him came away impressed. According to Heyman, even John Cena saw main event-level potential in the Swiss star.

“You look at Cesaro and he checked specially at that moment in time, he checked every box to become a top star. Everyone who got into the ring with him came back into gorilla saying ‘Give me him’ everyone, everyone. I remember John Cena worked with him on television and came back and looked at Vince and said I could main event WrestleMania with. And probably could have and should have. Cesaro was placed in that position the day after Brock Lesnar conquered the streak, so that when Brock took his hiatus, I had an excuse to be on television to say my client Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.”

Heyman explained that his pairing with Cesaro largely served as a vehicle to keep the historic end of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak in the spotlight while Brock Lesnar was away from television.

“And you needed an excuse to have me out there on television. If you put me on commentary, I can’t say it for two or three hours. I have to say it with him once a week. Just drill that into your head. Reinforcement, repetition, repetition, repetition, repetition, repetition. And so Cesaro became the excuse.”

While Heyman acknowledged Cesaro’s physical gifts, he believes WWE’s biggest mistake was failing to showcase his personality and unique ability to speak multiple languages. In his view, that could have unlocked an entirely different side of the performer.

“If Cesaro was given the opportunity to answer every question in a different language, you’d have seen a side of his personality because he will put emphasis in the dialect and you will see his mannerisms match the dialect that he’s presenting. So I think Cesaro could have been a fascinating promo if he was given the chance to do that in WWE. He wasn’t. And, that’s our fault. That is a major fumble that was a crime that was committed against the career of Cesaro and a crime that was committed against the audience for not allowing this gifted performer to do what at the time, certainly he could do better than most anybody else on the face of the planet.”

Heyman also pointed to a potential long-term storyline involving Brock Lesnar that never came to fruition, arguing that a properly built Cesaro could have become a credible threat to “The Beast Incarnate.”

“And by the way, when you realize what he’s capable of, what an opponent he could have been for Brock Lesnar. Had I turned on Cesaro and we built him up to be a threat to Brock, the matches the two of them could have had are mind boggling. A tremendously wasted opportunity and no one for us to blame but ourselves, including me.”