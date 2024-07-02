Everyone acknowledged The Bloodline last week.

Almost literally!

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, July 1, 2024, the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Corey Graves, the latter of whom was filling in for Pat McAfee, revealed some interesting news about last week’s WWE SmackDown show.

WWE announced that The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony segment from the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown at legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York drew big on social media.

Real big.

Cole and Graves noted that the segment, which saw “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman refuse to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his new “Tribal Chief,” resulting in The Bloodline triple-powerbombing him through a table and sending him off in a stretcher to be taken away in an ambulance, drew over 60 million views on social media.