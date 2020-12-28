Paul Heyman gave his reaction to the recent losses for Kevin Owens for the hands of his client.

Owens has lost back-to-back matches to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He lost to Reigns at the TLC pay-per-view event last weekend then on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

On Talking Smack, Heyman had some words for “KO.”

“In the dog race of life, if you’re not in first place, the view is all the same. Roman Reigns won the cage match. He successfully defended his Universal Championship ergo Kevin Owens lost the cage match. In case you’re wondering if that makes me think that Kevin Owens should be walking around saying ‘Does that make Roman Reigns better than me?’, yes. Yes, Kevin, Roman Reigns is better than you. He’s a better fighter, he’s a better wrestler, he’s a better husband, he’s a better father and he’s a better champion than you could ever hope to be. And that’s why, Roman Reigns remains the Reigns-ing, defending, undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Your tribal chief, the head of all of our tables, not just here on SmackDown but on RAW, NXT and in all of sports entertainment. Your winner and still champion, Roman Reigns.”

