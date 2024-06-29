Paul Heyman didn’t have a good night in Madison Square Garden on Friday.

“The Wise Man” of The Bloodline refused to acknowledge the new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, during The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony that closed out the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown.

After the show went off the air, Paul Heyman was featured in a post-show digital exclusive video that showed him being stretchered into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital as a result of a Samoan Spike and triple power-bomb through the commentary desk.