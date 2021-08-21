Although Paul Heyman has been paired with Roman Reigns since last August, fans are waiting for the return of Brock Lesnar and what that means for Heyman’s alliance with Reigns on WWE TV.

Heyman talked about this in an interview with Inside The Ropes:

“Now that we’ve addressed that, we can discuss the elephant in the room. I spent a majority of the past 20 years as the Advocate for Brock Lesnar. After the body of work that Brock and I put together—not just in WWE since 2002, but also writing a best-selling book together, also Brock’s accomplishments in UFC—I was remarkably hesitant to ever appear on camera with anybody again. It is well known that I was working behind the scenes as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. It’s well known that I’ve worked behind the scenes with Ronda Rousey.”

“But to be tasked with going on camera and articulating a position for anybody after what Brock Lesnar and I achieved together, I found to be an impossible task. The one human being that I know of that was willing to take on that impossible impossibility is Roman Reigns, and Roman Reigns is so obsessed, consumed with, desirous of becoming the absolute greatest of all time. Undisputed, uncontroverted in that designation. He yearns for greatness every micro-moment that he’s on camera. He needs it, he lusts for it. To such a degree that it inspires me.”

“So while many would say it is impossible to follow the legacy that was crafted by Brock Lesnar and his Advocate, as Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, I’m very confident every minute of the day that the goal here is to top it, is to actually pull off something that any rational, sane human being would say can’t be done. I like that challenge—and so does Roman Reigns.”