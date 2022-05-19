Longtime WWE star and manager Paul Heyman recently joined 98.5’s Wrestling Inside The Ropes program to discuss the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, and how he feels about the American Nightmare’s legacy after his accomplishments outside of the company, and his potential path towards top champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights are below.

On Cody’s legacy:

Cody [Rhodes], is not only someone with, with an extensive legacy but I mean, my God, he’s the son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, but he has carved out his niche. He’s achieved his accomplishments. And when he couldn’t gain enough traction in WWE to become a legend, to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, to become a WWE or universal or unified heavyweight champion, he went out on his own. He blazed his trail.

Talks Cody’s part in creating AEW:

He created something, co-created, and helped create something that completely changed the complexion of the industry. And now he comes back to claim what he feels is his moment. And the only way that he’s going to be able to live that moment is to step into the ring with the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Thinks a program between Cody and Reigns writes itself:

What it’s a story that writes itself and, and, and Cody Rhodes is a magnificent talent who, whether he is, and he is the son of Dusty Rhodes, but whether he is, or isn’t the son of Dusty Rhodes on his own, just as Joe blow, not as big a name as Cody Rhodes, but still he could take the name, Joe Blow, and he could become huge box office.

How he and Cody both have parallels:

There is, I was dissatisfied with the landscape in the industry and I decided to change it myself. And that’s what Cody Rhodes did. He was dissatisfied with the landscape of the sports entertainment industry, and he went out on his own and, and along with others, uh, he changed it himself and he changed it along with the various people that, that, that collaborated to create a new landscape in the industry. So, yes, there are parallels.

