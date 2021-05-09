Rob Van Dam beat John Cena to win the WWE Title in the headliner of the ECW One Night Stand event at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
This was the first event under the ECW banner since the promotion shutdown in 2001 and Cena got booed out of the building.
Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Paul Heyman praised Cena’s ability to adapt to the hostile crowd.
“John Cena feeds off of the interaction with a live audience like very few people on the face of the planet in history ever have, ever could, ever would, or ever have the ability to generate that level of passion from a live crowd. I think John Cena, to this day, loved every single micro moment of it,” Heyman said. “Anybody that says that they wouldn’t cherish the opportunity to work with John Cena on any level is a fool.”