– During her Fanatics Live Signing, WWE women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair was asked about the possibility of writing a book at some point in the future. After initially laughing, “The Queen” eventually responded, “There is too much tea. Too much tea. I will, one day,” she said. “Maybe in the next, say, five years. Yeah, I will.”

– Dominik Mysterio told the back-story behind his Rey Mysterio mask for his WrestleMania 41 Sunday entrance, and how he struggled to take it off during an appearance on the official post-show.

“You know why I couldn’t get the mask off? Let me give you a little backstory,” he said. “Have you ever seen ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey? You know how the mask, gives you powers? I put on the mask because I was like, You know what? I was like, ‘I feel like it’s gonna give me some powers,’ right? So I had the mask, felt powerful, but then I was like, ‘Nah, I’m Dirty Dom. I don’t need to hide my face. I’m the greatest-looking Mysterio of all time. So, I was like, ‘Let me take this off.’ So when I went to take it off, it was like, ‘Don’t go.’ It just kept saying, ‘Culture. History. Lucha,’ and I said, ‘Nope, it’s time.’ right? All the guys that wear masks, they’re all ugly. That’s why they hide their faces. I’m a good-looking dude, you know? I don’t need to do that. There’s a good saying in Spanish that we say, ‘Eres guapo, eres guapo.'”

– While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Monday afternoon, Paul Heyman was asked about whether or not he needs someone to watch his back now that he is going to have Roman Reigns and possibly CM Punk after him. “Then so I shall go shopping,” he said, before teasing a new ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ in the works. He said to one of the co-hosts, “Are you offering to be my backup,” to which the host responded, “I think you’re gonna need more than me but I would love to be your backup.” Heyman fired back, “I would concur with that assessment. I have some people in mind.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)