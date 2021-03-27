Top WWE executive and the advocate to the Tribal Chief Paul Heyman recently took to Twitter to tease the next entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 class while performing the signature hand gesture of ECW legend, Rob Van Dam. Heyman writes, “I am not going to reveal whose @WWE #HOF induction video I just particapted in, but…”

I am not going to reveal whose @WWE #HOF induction video I just particapted in, but… pic.twitter.com/HrIuFZaWtI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 27, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was also active on Twitter last night following her husband, fellow Hall of Famer Edge, delivered a brutal beatdown to Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns to end last night’s SmackDown. She writes, “What did you do.”