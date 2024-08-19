The WWE Universe misses “The Wise Man” being around the scene for the past several weeks.

While taking part in a sit-down interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest NYC over the weekend, Paul Heyman spoke about his absence from WWE television since refusing to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his “Tribal Chief” and being attacked by The Bloodline.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed his potential return to WWE television now that “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is back.

“What I don’t want to do is just be on television for the sake of being on television,” Heyman said. “Everything we do has to be relevant. That’s the whole theory behind the island of relevancy. If I were to come back at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, it wouldn’t have meant anything. There was nothing for me to contribute to that moment. If I had come back last week on television with Roman Reigns, there is nothing for me to do. I could have introduced him, okay, but that’s a moment and it’s not a moment that extends.”

Heyman continued, “It goes back to saying ‘winning and losing matters.’ ‘By orders of the Tribal Chief.’ When I come back on television. If I come back on television. When I do, that moment is going to set up a year’s worth of storyline. I will come back when it is relevant for me to come back. When I’m needed to come back. When I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride his coattails and hang off of his glory. I love Jimmy Hart, I really do. I have so much respect for Jimmy Hart, but I don’t want to be Jimmy Hart carrying the boas for Hulk Hogan. I want to do something that contributes so much to the act that you sit there and say, ‘I love Roman Reigns, but my God I love him so much with the Wiseman Paul Heyman.”

Wrapping up his thoughts on the topic, Heyman concluded in very Paul Heyman-fashion by stating, “If you really want to know if I’m coming back and when I’m coming back, stay tuned bitches, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”