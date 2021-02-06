Today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack saw Paul Heyman issue a stern warning to official Adam Pearce, and even warn the former in-ring competitor that his job may be in jeopardy. Heyman then suggests that Pearce attend Monday’s episode of Raw and announce Drew McIntyre’s opponent for Elimination Chamber pay per view while also implying that Royal Rumble winner Edge is manipulating him. Check out highlights below.

Tells Pearce that Edge is manipulating his situation:

Here’s a bit of inside intel for you. If you’re not fired by next Tuesday or Wednesday, then Roman Reigns and I will have the distinct honor and pleasure of watching you get fired live, next Friday on SmackDown. Now you may think that’s hyperbole. You may think that’s a bluff. Let me lay it out for you. Edge, under your watch, is pulling everybody’s strings. The tail is wagging the dog. Edge manipulating this situation so that everyone has to wait for him to make his answer, to make his decision, is putting you on a direct path to the unemployment line.

Tells Pearce that if he doesn’t announce Drew McIntyre’s opponent for Elimination Chamber he may be out of a job:

This Monday night, you will show up on Monday Night Raw, and you have no choice but to announce a main event for Raw for the Elimination Chamber PPV. You have no choice but to announce Drew McIntyre’s opponent as the Raw main event for the Elimination Chamber. If you don’t, Mr. Pearce, you have put yourself in a position that next week you will either be heading towards a major advertising campaign for the main event from Raw at the Elimination Chamber or, you sir, will be heading straight to the unemployment line.

The full edition of Talking Smack can be found on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)