Paul Heyman spoke with Z100 about a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar’s run in the UFC.

According to Heyman, he considers Lesnar’s days in the UFC over and old news as Lesnar is older, hasn’t fought since 2016, and just returned to the WWE.

“Been there, done that. If you were to tell me that Brock Lesnar would have a shoot-out in soccer with Messi, that I believe. But he has already done the MMA schtick.

“He knocked out Randy Couture, took a beating from Shane Carwin. He’s a conqueror. What more can he do in the UFC that he hasn’t done? When Brock Lesnar went out for the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, he was 295 pounds, just suffered a motorcycle accident, and he had a torn groin, broken pelvis, a wired-shut jaw, and he still ran his 100-yard dash in Olympic qualifying time.”