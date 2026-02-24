Bron Breakker was on a roll.

And then the injury bug struck.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open this week, ‘The Oracle’ for The Vision faction in WWE spoke about Bron Breakker’s injury situation, The Vision being comparable to the ECW locker room, as well as WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Bron Breakker’s injury: “He’s gonna come out hungrier than ever because now he understands what it’s like to miss out, and that’s just going to be something for him that’s gonna f*ck with his head and f*ck with his head to the point that when he comes back, he’s going to appreciate this even more than he already does. There is never the right time to get injured. It’s always, ‘Oh man, of all days to get injured, this would be the worst time to get injured’ and that’s the day you get injured. It would be like breaking your ankle right before our first pay-per-view… Of all the times to break your ankle, that was the worst time for you to break your ankle. It’s the same thing for Bron Breakker. Headed into a ridiculously enormous spotlight at WrestleMania and then comes this hernia that he aggravated beyond description to the point where they had to have emergency surgery. So, what’s gonna happen is that every day that he’s home right now, it’s eating him up alive. Great. I want that for him.”

On The Vision being comparable to the original ECW locker room: “I feel like it’s the 1990s again for me. I have my ECW locker room again. Accentuate the strengths, hide the weaknesses. A bunch of young guys looking to take over the industry, looking to disrupt, looking to be the next generation, whether inside the group or not, and who can deny that? Look at The Bloodline. It was the same theory in The Bloodline. We had a top guy in Roman Reigns. I had a top guy in ECW in Shane Douglas, who was our franchise player. He just didn’t know how to articulate and present himself to the world as the franchise player and have them acknowledge him as such.”

On WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia: “I’ll say this publicly, and I’m surprised that it hasn’t been revealed on Unreal and it maybe will be in the next season. I have been, for the last eight months, jumping up and down with my hands flailing in the air saying, ‘What are we gonna do at Saudi Mania?’ And everybody’s very concerned — what we’re gonna do at Vegas Mania. ‘I’ll tell you what, let’s book Saudi Mania. It’s gonna make booking Vegas Mania much easier.’ Not that Vegas Mania is the launching pad to Saudi Mania, but Vegas Mania is the launching pad to Saudi Mania which is the launching pad to Mania 2028, which is the launching pad to Mania 2029. It progresses. It’s bigger tomorrow than it is today, bigger two days from now than it is tomorrow. Next year’s WrestleMania, by definition, has to be bigger than this year’s WrestleMania and WrestleMania two years from now has to top whatever we do next year. So if we just have a concept of what we’re doing next year, oh my God, I can tell you what to do this year because it leads to next year.”