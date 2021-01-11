Paul Heyman has aligned himself with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since this past August.

The duo has found great success and the main act on Friday Night SmackDown. Heyman took to Twitter to send out what he thinks this pairing will be remembered as:

“While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the #HallOfFame can wait. This tenure with @WWERomanReigns, all by itself, will be a #HOF run, and we’re just getting started.”