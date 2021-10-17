Paul Heyman did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino to discuss a wide range of topics including his on-screen chemistry with WWE host Kayla Braxton.

The two got the chance to work with each other on WWE Talking Smack before Heyman was removed from the role.

During the interview, he noted that he thinks had ‘sapiosexual lust’ towards him, which means a person who is sexually attracted to intelligent people.