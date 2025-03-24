During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tommy Dreamer commented on the upcoming match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Dreamer believes that Paul Heyman will play into the finish for the upcoming Triple Threat Match. He said,

“I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. … This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character.”

During a recent NASCAR press conference event at the Pennzoil 400, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green commented on the popularity of the Women’s United States Championship because of her.

You can check out some highlights from the press conference below:

On her title reign: “So, I just hit 90 days as the first-ever, longest-reigning United States Women’s Champion. I’m very proud of that; I’m mostly proud because I think that this belt just goes to show how amazing women in sport are doing. We saw a huge resurgence of women in sport in 2024. We saw the WNBA pop off, right? Like, they are filling up stadiums. We’ve seen rugby, women’s rugby; I didn’t even really know that existed. We’ve seen women in soccer take off with all the other things that they’re doing in their career.”

On the rise in popularity for women’s sports: “I just feel like this is another aspect of us saying, ‘We can fill up stadiums. Us as women, we can fill up stadiums; we can have pay-per-views, and this proves it: right here, we just shattered another glass ceiling.’ So, that’s why it’s really special to me personally.”

During a recent appearance on the “Pro Wrestling Experience” podcast, Chelsea Green expressed her belief that now is a great time for women’s sports.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her thoughts on women’s sports: “Gosh, as a female in sports right now, we’re at a really, really interesting, time we are seeing the WNBA take off. We are seeing the soccer team just thrive. All the national teams thriving. We are watching women main event WrestleMania. We see a new Intercontinental and United States title being revealed.”

On taking her title to Las Vegas: “Like, it’s just an unbelievable time for women. So I hope that I can do everybody justice, do all the females in this world justice by taking this title to Las Vegas, showing up on the 19th and 20th of April and just proving the world right. This is what we deserved, and this is why. I’m really excited for that.”

Karmen Petrovic is set to return to Bloodsport XIII on April 17, as announced by Josh Barnett.

Petrovic, who is 1-0 at Bloodsport, previously won against Sumie Sakai.