Paul Heyman is truly a “Wise Man.”

Both in WWE and in business in general.

This was once again on display this week, as “The Oracle” for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Vision announced that his Looking4Larry company with founder Mitchell Stuart has merged with Manhattan-based MCM Studios.

Shortly after the news of the merger went public, a new interview with Paul Heyman surfaced via The Hollywood Reporter where the WWE Hall of Fame legend shed some light on plans they have going forward.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his Looking4Larry company merging with MCM Studios to create a production and creative firm that will be ‘end-to-end one-stop shopping’ for film and TV studios, advertisers or independent content creators: “[Our first order of business is] the biggest LED volume wall in all of New York. That’s the type of step that is necessary to build out a business in 2025, 2026, 2027 that is forward-thinking and tries to stay one step ahead of the curve of the constantly changing production needs, both from major studios and from independent content creators on low budgets.”

On how this brings big budget and affordable production back to New York: “This brings both big budget and affordable production back to New York at a time where we have these studios being built in Bergen County, New Jersey; We have the studios being built and these movies all being shot in Yonkers right now, which has become a big hub; We still have all these production offices in Long Island City, which 10 years ago, everybody thought was going to be the East Coast Burbank.”

On his goal of creating a one-stop shop in the New York area: “What we’ve noticed is, all these movies are being shot in Yonkers, all these sound stages are being built in Yonkers. Are they doing LED volume walls? … It’s a lot of soundstages. There’s a lot of production going on in New Jersey, but then what happens? Then it goes elsewhere. There’s no one-stop shopping. There’s no hub, there is no center that you can walk in the door with a concept, walk out the door with a finished product, and the ability to market and promote it. And those were the boxes that we wanted to check.”

Paul Heyman shared the following statement and video via his Instagram page regarding the announcement: