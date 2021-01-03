Paul Heyman spoke about his New Year’s Resolution during an appearance on the latest episode of Talking Smack.

This is at a time where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns finds himself in a feud with Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

According to Heyman, he would like to see more ambitious opponents for Reigns.

“I have made a New Year’s resolution, Kayla. More ambitious opponents for the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Unlike Kevin Owens, because Kevin Owens is handcuffed, pun intended, to mediocrity. Because that is what is going to be Kevin Owens’ legacy in this industry. Mediocre. He has no one to blame but his own ambitions because Kevin Owens could have been great. First ballot Hall of Famer. A legend in this industry and he messed with the wrong Big Dog and got bit. Kevin Owens just doesn’t learn. He’s the kind of cockroach that keeps surviving, but he didn’t get past this week’s SmackDown. There’s an old expression, it’s in a lot of movies, it’s on TV shows, it’s one of the best-written lines not written by me of all time and to paraphrase it, “If you come at your Tribal Chief, you best not miss. Kevin Owens missed. He whiffed. He struck out. Gutterball. Now, Kevin Owens will learn that his legacy will not be as an all-time great, which it should have been, will not be as a legend, which it should have been, he won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he should have been. Kevin Owens will go down as someone that came up against Roman Reigns and learned the most painful lesson of all, the island of relevancy belongs to Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens is simply just not welcome.”

