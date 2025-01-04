On Friday, TKO Group Holdings issued an SEC filing that reveals Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gained 96,557 shares of stock today as part of his deal with the company.

At the closing bell, the stock closed at $142.40 per share. This means Johnson’s new shares are worth $13,749,716.80.

Johnson now has 289,673 shares total, which would be worth $41,249,435.20 as of this writing.

Paul Heyman’s role on the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere has been revealed.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Heyman will be holding the ula fala during Solo Sikoa’s match with Roman Reigns. At the end of the match, Heyman will put the traditional Samoan necklace made from segments of the pandanus fruit around the neck of the winner, which Solo insists will be him.

It’s official – Lilian Garcia has been moved to the WWE SmackDown brand.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Garcia did the ring introductions for the blue brand. She had previously worked on the WWE RAW brand.

Alicia Taylor will be heading to RAW.

Michael Cole & Corey Graves are your play-by-play team for the evening. Lilian Garcia is your ring announcer.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SSCCMgH0y9 — Jiminy (@jshaggy1983) January 4, 2025

And finally, a new blue mat debuted on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It appears this will be the mat that will be used moving forward for all promos and matches: