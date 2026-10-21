Paul Heyman’s son, Jacob Heyman, has revealed that he was responsible for one of his father’s most memorable appearance changes.

For years, the longtime WWE personality was known for sporting a ponytail, which often stuck out from underneath his signature baseball cap. Heyman eventually ditched the hairstyle, and it turns out his son played a role in that decision.

During an appearance on The Roundtable, Jacob revealed that he was the one who encouraged his father to get rid of the ponytail.

“This is breaking news. I’ve never revealed this to the world, but I told him to cut the ponytail. That was my idea. That was me. That was all me. I’ll take all credit for it,” Jacob said.

Cody Rhodes, who appeared on the show alongside Charlotte Flair and O’Shea Jackson Jr., jokingly suggested that Jacob had done the world a favor by convincing his father to make the change.

Jacob also offered some insight into his relationship with the WWE veteran, explaining that despite spending decades portraying a villain on television, Paul Heyman has always been a babyface in his personal life.