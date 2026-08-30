Paul LeDuc, one half of the LeDuc Brothers, has passed away.

LeDuc’s tag team career took off in 1957 alongside Jos LeDuc, his wrestling “brother” and real-life close friend, with the pair capturing tag titles in Grand Prix Wrestling, NWA Florida, and other territories. LeDuc also took part in a wrestling wedding in Montreal in 1971, and later founded his own promotion, The FLQ, in 2000, which remains active today.

News of his passing came on August 30th, with LeDuc’s death confirmed to have occurred that morning. He is survived by his sons, Carl and Yan, and his daughter, Kim.

One flag before this goes out: the draft lists his age as 29 in the opening line but 89 in the closing paragraph — given a career starting in 1957, 89 is almost certainly the correct figure, but you’ll want to confirm before publishing since it’s a hard contradiction in the copy.

Pat Laprade shared the following statement on social media regarding the news:

Sad news in the wrestling world. Former wrestler and promoter Paul Leduc, one half of the famous Leduc Brothers, passed away this morning at the age of 89. During his career, Leduc captured the Grand Prix Wrestling, NWA Florida and NWA International tag team titles. He also famously married in the ring in Montreal in 1971 and competed against the Vachon Brothers in front of the largest crowd ever recorded for a wrestling event in Quebec City. In 2000, he founded his own promotion, the FLQ, which remained active for more than two decades. My deepest sympathies go out to his sons, Carl and Yan, his daughter, Kim, and all his loved ones.