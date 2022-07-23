Former WWE cruiserweight champion and multi-time tag champion Paul London recently joined Rene Dupree’s podcast to discuss Vince McMahon officially retiring from WWE, as well as revealing some more stories about the Chairman, including how Vince used to harass the late Ashley Massaro. Highlights are below.

Claims that Vince McMahon would constantly harass Ashley Massaro:

“I do remember specifically, many times when she would, she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them like Kevin Dunn – buck tooth Bucky would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them. They’d always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, you know, he’d been knocking on her door and you know, trying to get her to answer.”

Says he is surprised that allegations against McMahon are only coming out now:

“It’s just like I’m shocked this Vince stuff is just now coming out. I haven’t looked up on a lot of it… I just would rather not but I’m surprised it hasn’t come out within the last 10 years. But it just goes to show how afraid people are of that power dynamic where they’re so fearful of losing their job or and it’s like what does that say about you if you’re protecting this 90-year-old f**king corpse with a thong tan line just because he’s a billionaire. I mean it’s like I said money changes people.”

