Paul London speaks very highly of his time in Lucha Underground.

The former WWE star and longtime industry veteran spoke about that run during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, which also saw London discuss his decision to sign with WWE back in 2003. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says his time in Lucha Underground is now one of his fondest memories:

That was not bad [time in Lucha Underground]. That’s my fondest time in wrestling. Yeah, playing that character is a lot of fun and Lucha Underground was just a [place of] creativity. Any ideas were always, at least, very much considered if not just always used so, but yeah, gave me a lot of creative freedom and really enjoyed showing that side of me so…

On deciding to sign with WWE in 2003 and how TNA had made him offers at that time:

Towards the end of my time there [ROH], through Steve Corino, I had been getting booked over in Japan for ZERO1 USA and they ended up wanting to sign me full-time, right as I had started having heavy discussions with WWE and funny enough, I think I had done a Ring of Honor, a TNA tryout or a TNA show and the WWE, or WWF at the time, Velocity or Jakked/Metal, I had done all three in the same week. I did a taping for all three in the same week which was like unheard of at the time… This was back when TNA was in Nashville. They were trying to get me to sign a contract and I kept saying, ‘No, no, this is too long.’ I was kind of holding out… I was betting on myself. I kind of figured I wanna wait and see if I could maybe get that contract of where I always wanted to go and sure enough, a lot of times that works in your favor where fortunately, you’re in a position and you are kind of desired elsewhere, that sometimes is gonna make people who maybe don’t have a magnifying glass on you to think, oh, they want him? Maybe we should want him. I was very fortunate to come in at that time too, especially being an undersized guy. So, it was cool, it was cool, it was very neat.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)