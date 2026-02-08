Few topics spark as much debate among wrestling fans as what truly makes a performer believable. Is it ring work, promo delivery, presentation, or something harder to define that just clicks on an instinctive level? That conversation has followed Seth Rollins for years, especially as he’s remained near the top of WWE cards despite criticism from certain corners of the fanbase.

Paul London recently added his own unconventional wrinkle to that discussion, offering a critique that has nothing to do with workrate, titles, or accolades. Instead, London zeroed in on something far more subjective: Rollins’ voice.

While discussing the erosion of kayfabe and modern attempts to preserve it, London acknowledged Rollins’ talent but admitted that he personally struggled to buy into Rollins’ presentation. “It’s so nasally,” London remarked. “How can you take a guy like that seriously? He is extremely talented, but it’s… you know, ‘I’m going to get you!’ I don’t know, maybe it’s just me.”

London’s comments came in the context of Rollins’ attempt to maintain kayfabe last year, when Rollins feigned a serious injury before ultimately capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While many praised the effort as a throwback to older storytelling norms, London made it clear that his skepticism wasn’t rooted in the angle itself. His disconnect existed long before that, and it stemmed from how Rollins comes across vocally.

The critique stands out precisely because it runs counter to most conversations about Rollins. His athleticism, versatility, and adaptability are rarely questioned, and his resume stacks up with anyone of his generation. Yet London’s take taps into a more elusive aspect of wrestling psychology: how tone, cadence, and vocal presence influence perceived credibility.

Other industry voices have raised adjacent concerns, though not as bluntly. Bully Ray has previously suggested that Rollins sometimes lacks the intangible connection shared by contemporaries like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. London’s remarks take that idea in a more personal direction, framing the issue not as a missing edge, but as an inherent stylistic hurdle.

The broader implication touches on how subjective wrestling truly is. A trait that completely breaks immersion for one viewer can be invisible to another, or even become endearing. In an era where performers are scrutinized on every possible level, even something as basic as vocal delivery can shape perception.

Rollins’ continued prominence suggests that WWE and much of its audience remain fully invested, regardless of critiques like London’s. Still, comments like these highlight how fine the margins are at the top of the industry, where believability is often defined by details that are impossible to quantify but impossible to ignore.