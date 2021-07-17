A few months ago Paul Orndorff’s son, Travis, posted a video of his father on YouTube that showed the legendary pro wrestler in a medical facility. Troy asked his father if he can remember him and if he remembers his days in the wrestling business.

Travis also took to Instagram to document his father’s condition. Travis claimed at the time that his father had dementia due to CTE, which cannot be proven until a person has passed away.

Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Fame did pass away. Travis did an interview with Hannibal TV where he explained why he posted the video.

Travis noted that he went public due to his father being abandoned after he was abused. He was trying to get adult services to grant him the right to be the caretaker of his father. He said the worsening condition of his father happened over time. He felt like he had to do anything to get his father home and it worked.