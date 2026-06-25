Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque recently sat down for an in-depth interview on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’

During the discussion (see video below), the WWE Chief Content Officer spoke about it being the hardest thing in the world to keep your finger on the pulse of what people want, WWE delivering fun and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On it being the hardest thing in the world to keep your finger on the pulse of what people want: “It’s difficult. I think the hardest thing in the world is to keep your finger on the pulse of what people are looking for. The world is always changing, you’ve see it over the years with WWE. I do think that we, as an entertainment form — When you start out as a performer, everything about your goal is to make that crowd cheer, to make that crowd boo. Everything is about fan engagement. So, you’re taught sort of those nuances from moment one. It’s everything we do. In a sport, you know, sometimes you have home games and sometimes you have away games. Sometimes you get booed, sometimes you get cheered. You want to sort of tune that out. When it’s positive, you can use it to your advantage, but when it’s negative — I suppose you can use that negativity too, but you sort of tune it out and want to go just do your job. Our job, everything about it is to engage with those fans. I do think we do it well but when sports is on, when the story is right, when you have an underdog story like the Knicks where they can dig out from underneath and years of disappointment and a fan base that has been hanging on hope, if you can deliver like that, then there’s nothing else like it. That’s what we aim to give us that emotional feeling. When that delivers for fans, there’s nothing else like it. You see it with the Knicks, you see it with their parade, you see it with the support they’ve gotten. As a group, that’s what we spend our time doing. Excellently done.”

On how WWE is succeeding when it comes to delivering a fun experience: “I think that we bring an event to you that is always going to be exciting, that is always going to surprise and delight you. We bring a little bit of something for everybody. There’s the entertainment component of Danhausen, there’s the serious component of a Brock Lesnar and a Roman Reigns and a Cody Rhodes. Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Jade Cargill, right? There’s that serious nature of it but the storylines keep you hooked. If you haven’t watched in a bit, always tune in because the one thing about WWE is the story never ends. When you come to the end of the Knicks winning the big game in our world, the next night it starts over again. There’s always fresh, there’s always new, there’s always something big happening. So, even if you’ve missed out for a bit, you can jump right back in and be a part of those stories and be a part of those epic moments. There’s something for everybody and that’s our goal, that’s what we try to do is be a little bit of something for everybody.”

On delivering a message to WWE fans and encouraging them to have fun with the product and to not take it too seriously: “The other aspect of that is I think that people lose perspective of sometimes is, we’re just fun, man. We’re fun and sometimes people take it too seriously, sometimes people get too caught up in it, but it’s there to entertain, man. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world. If you just want to turn off for a couple of hours and tune into something cool that you can just lose yourself in and have a good time, WWE is the place to do it. If you’ve never seen it live, I’m telling you, come to a live event, come to one of our PLEs, come to a TV. There’s nothing like it in entertainment.”