The WWE Chief Content Officer continues to make the media rounds to promote this weekend’s WWE two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on ESPN First Take (see video below), where he discussed Pat McAfee’s involvement in the ongoing storyline between Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, while also addressing fan chatter surrounding WWE’s creative direction heading into WrestleMania 42.

Levesque suggested that McAfee’s outspoken personality could eventually lead to consequences on-screen.

“There’s something on the horizon for this for sure,” he said. “When you run your mouth as much as Pat (McAfee) does, eventually somebody’s gonna try to shut it but, really, as a WWE fan, what I’m really looking forward to is that moment, mentor, student, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, locking up over that WWE Championship. It’s just a moment that transcends a couple of generations to me and that’s what’s really cool about it.”

That generational clash is clearly the focal point.

Later in the interview, “The Game” was asked about the pressure that comes with fans scrutinizing WWE’s creative decisions during WrestleMania season, arguably the company’s most critical stretch of the year.

“It’s always pressure but the thing is talk is good,” Levesque said. “People are talking and that is a good thing. Pat, love him or hate him, Pat makes people talk, and I think that’s what’s important here is people are talking. This is gonna be an amazing show. This will be incredible and it will deliver on all levels.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.