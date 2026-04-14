As noted, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took part in a lengthy one-on-one sit-down interview with Joe Tessitore ahead of WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

In addition to the highlights from the interview that we previously published here on the website where he discussed the real-life tension between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, the WWE CCO also spoke about John Cena hosting WrestleMania 42 and his WWE retirement, as well as Jade Cargill getting more comfortable in the ring over time.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how John Cena speaks about wrestling with such passion and intensity and how he feels Cena has definitely wrestled his last match in WWE: “It’s incredible. In any sport or business or anything else, certain legends that transform the business or the sport itself, John (Cena) is one of those, right? John has become a household name globally, and there’s a period of time where your body just can’t do what you want it to do anymore, and I think for John, to have the moment where he gracefully bowed out in the way that he wanted to was phenomenal for him. But he loves this, and still has this incredible passion for it. It’s funny, he can be on a movie set somewhere and he’ll call me and I’ll talk to him for five minutes and the intensity and the emotion of which he will talk to me about what he wants to talk about — there’s oftentimes where I think to myself, I wonder if he’s that passionate about the movie he’s making? That can be an arduous task, and is he in this moment, like, when he goes back to talking about the passion for this, it’s a different level. I don’t know that answer but, I just know that he loves this. I do believe in his commitment that he will never wrestle, perform in-ring again.”

On how he feels Jade Cargill has gotten more comfortable in the ring over time: “I think there’s a certain time in any sport where… I’ll use boxing as an example, where you can almost see the guy doing the routine that he’s rehearsed. I’m gonna do a four combo. I’m gonna back out, I’m gonna throw a three combo and I’m gonna bob to the left and I’m gonna get out. It’s like they’re thinking through it, and then there comes a time in their career where they’re just flowing. It’s the Bruce Lee thing. They’re like water. Just doing their thing and not thinking. When Jade (Cargill) got here, she was still counting steps. She was trying to put her feet in the right movements, and the right patterns. She was thinking all the time. Now she’s just in there being.”

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.