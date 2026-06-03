WWE is a family.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media this week to pay tribute to a member of that family that recently passed away.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to X to post an emotional video and the following statement to honor late WWE crew member Davey Coates:

Some months ago, the WWE lost one of its beloved crew members. This week marked our first international tour without Davey and the first with his son Henry in ‘his seat.’ I saw Henry when I arrived at WWE Clash in Italy and was greeted in the same way his dad hundreds of times before. On what would have been his 64th birthday, I’m thinking of Davey, Henry, and their entire family. I’m grateful to work with all the unbelievably talented men and women who make our company what it is – and who deliver each and every night, in every city around the globe.

Some months ago, the @WWE lost one of its beloved crew members. This week marked our first international tour without Davey and the first with his son Henry in “his seat.” I saw Henry when I arrived at #WWEClash and was greeted in the same way his dad hundreds of times before.… pic.twitter.com/HrVucV2pir — Triple H (@TripleH) June 2, 2026