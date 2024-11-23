Paul “Triple H” Levesque will trade a smooth stream for a ton of viewers.

The WWE Chief Content Officer jokingly said so during a recent interview on Greg and The Morning Buzz while talking about the buffering issues during Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on November 15.

“I don’t want to flex about it, but it was buffering on my end because I was on a plane watching it,” Levesque said about experiencing buffering issues himself while watching Paul-Tyson. “The buffering was expected on my side. We were flying back from TV watching the fight and the signal was wonky. I thought, ‘We’re 40,000 feet in the air, it should be.'”

Levesque continued, “Then, seeing it online of everybody saying it was buffering. You start putting 60 million households all at once on a streaming service, if our first night buffers and they come and say there were 60-70 million households watching, I’ll be good with the buffering.”

WWE Raw debuts on Netflix on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome.