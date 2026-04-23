WrestleMania 42 has come and gone.

And now the long road to next year’s WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia begins.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque addressed this in a brief statement released via social media on Wednesday.

“Another historic WrestleMania in the record books,” Levesque wrote via X. “Another opportunity to say THANK YOU to our performers, staff, and crew who make this event the spectacle it has become. No one does it alone.”

The WWE boss man continued, “Grateful to our fans who bring their energy and passion to wherever WWE goes around the globe – we are nothing without you.”

“The countdown to WrestleMania 43 begins,” he concluded.