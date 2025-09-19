Expect surprises at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this weekend.

In addition to Good Morning America, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque also appeared on a number of ESPN programs today to promote WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday.

During his appearance on ESPN First Take, the WWE CCO vowed that the company will deliver some surprises on 9/20.

“This card is going to be huge,” Levesque said. “Expect spectacle, expect surprises, expect to have a lot of fun, and ESPN’s going to deliver.”

Headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and featuring AJ Lee & CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship and more, WWE WrestlePalooza takes place on September 20 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/20 for live WWE WrestlePalooza results coverage.