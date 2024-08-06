Odyssey Jones made a name for himself on Monday night.
As seen on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw from Baltimore, MD. on August 5, Jones made his television return, helping The New Day brawl with The Final Testament during a New Day vs. AOP tag-team match.
Jones caused a solid buzz on social media with his brief appearance, which included him hitting a double sidewalk slam on Akam and Rezar, two big boys themselves, for a huge pop from the B-More crowd.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to sing the praises of Jones after his appearance on the 8/5 broadcast.
“Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started,” Levesque wrote via X. “Odyssey Jones is a game-changer.”
