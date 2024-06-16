WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland was big business.

So big, in fact, that it broke an all-time WWE record.

Following the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland international premium live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024, it was announced that WWE set a new record for their largest arena gate in company-history.

At the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show set a new record for the largest arena gate in WWE history, breaking the previous record which was set this past May at the WWE Backlash: France international PLE.

While Levesque did not announce the exact gate figures that set the new record, WWE did announce a live attendance of 11,391 fans inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow for the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland PLE on 6/15.

