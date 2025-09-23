Ask and you shall receive!

Following 24 hours of social media buzz that started with John Cena asking fans what they think of a potential match against AJ Styles in one of his last five appearances as part of his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour, we have an official announcement.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media on Tuesday to react to the back-and-forth between Cena and Styles on X, officially announcing John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event on October 11, 2025, at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

“John Cena vs. AJ Styles is a match we all want to see,” Levesque wrote. “And at WWE Crown Jewel…we will. Saturday, October 11 on ESPN & Netflix.”

Subsequently, WWE.com released the following to confirm the news after Triple H’s tweet making the initial announcement:

WWE CROWN JEWEL: PERTH — John Cena vs. AJ Styles A renewed rivalry. A dream match. A can’t-miss showdown. John Cena will go head-to-head with AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel. Cena and Styles have collided in several historic battles, including WWE Monday in the Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017. For years, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for another one-on-one match. Now, the epic John Cena Farewell Tour will include a Phenomenal stop when he takes on Styles, who is armed with renewed aggression that is sure to make their matchup an instant classic. WWE Crown Jewel STREAMS LIVE from Perth at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix everywhere else.

