Another piece of the WrestleMania 42 presentation has been revealed.

Nickelback is officially part of the soundtrack for WWE’s biggest event of the year, as Paul Levesque confirmed that the band’s new track will serve as an official theme.

Taking to social media, Triple H announced that Nickelback’s “Bones for the Crows” will be featured as an official song for WrestleMania 42.

The track was released as a single on Friday, adding to the buzz heading into the two-night spectacle.

“They’ve rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All,” Triple H wrote.

He added, “Nickelback’s “Bones For The Crows” is an official WrestleMania theme song.”

Not exactly a surprising pairing.

Nickelback has a long history with WWE, most notably providing “Burn It to the Ground” as a theme song for Monday Night Raw during a previous era.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.