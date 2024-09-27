The official theme song for WWE Bad Blood 2024 is set.

On Friday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with the announcement of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 theme song.

Metro Boomin, who is featured in the promotional trailer for the October 5 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, along with Future, provide the audio sounds of “GTA” for the highly-anticipated show scheduled for next weekend.

“We’re heading to Atlanta next Saturday… and this is what’ll be playing the whole way there,” Levesque wrote via X. “‘GTA’ by Metro Boomin and Future is an official theme song of WWE Bad Blood.”

