Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be part of WWE Raw at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California this Monday, July 27, as the company makes its final push toward SummerSlam.

During Friday night’s WWE SmackDown from Oakland, California, WWE announced that the company’s Chief Content Officer will host the official weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi on the July 27 edition of Raw. The show will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The weigh-in adds another layer to the escalating rivalry between Lesnar and Femi, who are set to collide inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam next weekend. WWE had previously confirmed that the two heavyweights would meet face-to-face on Monday’s show.

Raw is also set to feature several other notable segments, including Sol Ruca defending the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and The Vision taking on Alpha Academy in tag team action.

Additionally, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will come face-to-face before their highly anticipated SummerSlam showdown, while Joe Hendry and Danhausen are scheduled to team up for a concert segment.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.