WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque made an unexpected television appearance Monday night, popping up outside the wrestling bubble on Fox News.

Levesque appeared during a segment on The Ingraham Angle, following a column he authored over the weekend for Fox News Digital that focused on his personal fitness journey and the importance of exercise and nutrition.

The WWE Chief Content Officer currently serves as vice chair of President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, where he helps promote the administration’s initiatives related to physical activity and healthy living.

The Fox News segment centered on criticism aimed at the Trump administration over recent changes to the food pyramid, including an increased emphasis on full-fat dairy products such as whole milk.

During his appearance, Levesque defended the updated approach and reiterated points made in his column, calling the changes the “correct call.”

“It’s mind-boggling when you look at those numbers, a 270 percent increase [in childhood obesity] from 50 years ago,” he said. “One in five kids is obese. And, statistically, they will spend the rest of their life obese,” Levesque said. “They will have chronic diseases because of it. We can change that, and the biggest, significant change you can make is exercise and nutrition. It’s not treating it down the line, it’s treating it now while you’re young.”

Levesque also addressed pushback from nutrition experts who have criticized the revised food pyramid, suggesting outdated education plays a role in the disagreement.

“I truly believe that most nutritionists that disagree with it, it’s because they were taught wrong from the beginning,” he added. “They were taught nutrition in the wrong way. The flip of the food pyramid is the correct call. I just think that that is in children’s best interest. And exercise, health — people, they just need to put down their phones, get out there, exercise.”

He continued by stressing the importance of daily physical activity for children and the long-term impact it can have beyond health alone.

“These kids need to get healthy, work out, play, go outside, ride a bike, play basketball, play baseball,” Levesque said. “Do something active every day. Get yourself fit. Get yourself healthy. And the accomplishment that you feel from doing those things will lead to success in the rest of your life, I promise you that.”

Levesque was officially named to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition last summer.

