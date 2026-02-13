WWE is gearing up for its final major stop before WrestleMania.

And one comment from Triple H has fans talking.

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to emanate from the United Center in Chicago, serving as the last premium live event on the Road to WrestleMania 42.

Ahead of the highly anticipated show in “The Windy City,” Paul Levesque took to social media to promote the event, sharing the official Elimination Chamber poster and spotlighting what he framed as a historic return.

“For the first time in over 30 years, WWE takes over United Center,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the post (see below). “WWE Elimination Chamber is live on February 28 on ESPN and Netflix.”

That statement quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Several pointed out that WWE actually ran two non-televised live events at the United Center in 2018, meaning the company has been inside the building far more recently than three decades ago.

However, there is some nuance to the claim.

While WWE has held house shows at the venue in recent years, the last major televised event there was SummerSlam.

In that context, Elimination Chamber 2026 would indeed mark the first premium live event at the United Center in more than 30 years.

